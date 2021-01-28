For the past four years, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware fought the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back environmental protections as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

Now, as he takes over as the committee’s chair following the power-sharing agreement reached between party leaders, he’s happy to see fellow Delawarean President Biden moving quickly to undo a number of former President Trump’s actions.

Those actions include executive orders rejoining the Paris climate accords and a moratorium on oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

“Sadly, what we have had in the last four years is an administration that had little interest in science,” Carper said. “It’s refreshing to feel that we’re going to be dealing with facts, not with fiction, as we deal with tough, very important issues like climate change.”

Biden also revoked a presidential permit for the Keystone XL oil and gas pipeline, something critics said would cost jobs. Carper countered that even more jobs could be created through investment in clean energy.