About two dozen volunteers came together Wednesday at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Warrington to prepare and distribute more than 3,000 meals and 1,500 coats to people in need this Thanksgiving.

“It’s been an extra rough year for everybody. We are serving more meals than we ever have before due to the pandemic, and we just want to make sure that everyone has a great holiday,” said Colleen Fuchs, a longtime volunteer.

Spearheaded by Feeding Everyone at Special Times (FEAST), a nonprofit organization, the charitable effort aims to provide meals to the Central Bucks and Eastern Montgomery County communities — but people from all over were welcome.

“There will be a contact-free pick-up [until 7 Wednesday night ] … People will come and they will pick up the coats if they need coats, they will pick up the meals and they’ll be on their way,” John Clauss, executive director of FEAST, said.

Though the organization primarily handled the meal portion of the event, other groups were involved with the coat operation.

“We also get involved with distributing winter coats through an arrangement we have with Macy’s, Soles4Souls, and the Greater Philadelphia Automobile Dealers Association,” Clauss said.

Soles4Souls is a nonprofit that donates shoes and clothing to people in need. Lizzy Swiderski is the director of operations for New Jersey, but because of her close ties to these communities, she was ready to help out.

“I live nearby, so I wanted to just come out and do my part,” Swiderski said.

Now more than ever, helping hands are needed, the volunteers said.

“What brought me out here to help? Our community is in need,” Kelly Capobianco, a volunteer, said.

Heather Zadrogra has been involved with FEAST from the very beginning. This year has a different feel, she said.

“You look around and you see what’s going on, and it’s heartbreaking,” Zadroga said. “I think everyone should do what they can to help our neighbors.”