The “Camden City’s Elite Professionals Dinner Event” on Oct. 10 was supposed to be about young entrepreneurs learning from older entrepreneurs, said Chris Collins, CEO of the Camden publication Anointed News Journal and one of two speakers at the event.

By the end of the evening, held in a tent at KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy, attendee Rashan Prailow had suffered a serious head wound. His alleged attacker, Bryan Morton — founder and president of Parents for Great Camden Schools and the North Camden Little League — is now facing charges of third-degree aggravated assault; fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon; and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s office. Morton, a Democratic Committeeman, is married to Camden City Council member Felisha Reyes-Morton.

Tawanda Jones, founder of the Camden Sophisticated Sisters, was a guest at the event. She said she replays the scene “in my mind every night, because I can’t get over how much blood was on Rashan’s face.”

If her son, Robb Jones — her escort that night — learned anything, it was that adults he had hoped to admire “don’t practice what they preach.”

“It was disgusting,” he said. “I just thought that older people were more mature.”

The dinner ran smoothly for the first several hours, said guests. It wasn’t until Morton took the microphone some time after 8 p.m., said Tawanda Jones, that trouble began.

“Bryan was calling people’s names out to be quiet while he was talking,” she said. “He said, ‘I need everyone’s attention. This is my city, I run this city!’ He was very arrogant.”

According to witnesses, the exchange between Morton and Prailow began when Morton talked about the younger generation in the city needing to do more for Camden. Prailow, a Woodrow Wilson High School and University of Pennsylvania graduate who was an intern in the Obama White House, responded that he could have used more support during his unsuccessful campaign for Camden City Council in 2018. Prailow told police that Morton then said, “We all know about you and you don’t live here. You’re a f—–g joke and we’re all laughing at you.”