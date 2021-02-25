Indicted Philly Councilmember Bobby Henon outraised council colleagues in 2020

Who is readying for a mayoral run?

Although Kenney –– once an at-large council member himself –– is in office until 2024, speculation about possible successors from Council was already rife last year. A string of City Council members are being floated as possible successors: Cindy Bass, Alan Domb, Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, and María Quiñones-Sánchez. Henon, too, expressed interest in a mayoral run, but his political future is, for now, linked to the outcome of his May trial.

Early fundraising hauls have historically been used to show some candidates are more viable contenders than others and to demonstrate breadth of potential political support. Philadelphia’s tougher-than-average annual fundraising limits also mean that current elected officials are well advised to bank campaign cash years ahead of time.

“I think anyone serious about running for mayor would be very aggressive at this point,” Ceisler said. “Once they announce their intention, they have to resign.”

The problem: No one on council brought in truly impressive sums.

The next biggest earner after Henon was Councilmember Allan Domb. The downtown real estate mogul has been talked up as a challenger and is on a tried-and-true path of raising his public profile as a potential future mayor by positioning himself as a critic of the current mayor –– lambasting Kenney for his failure to activate Lincoln Financial Field as a vaccination center, to cite one recent instance.

But even he raised only $160,000, a chunk of which came out of his own pocket. Domb currently lists $209,000 he has personally loaned his campaign over the years that has never been repaid, including about $11,000 last March.

“I don’t think we did any real fundraising until December, because of the pandemic,” Domb explained. “But people were very generous and supportive and very nice. I didn’t feel comfortable asking during the pandemic and presidential election.”

Green also raised nearly that amount, and agreed it was no easy task. He said his campaign staged a virtual DJ battle along with Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr. in an effort to break up dry fundraising Zoom calls.

“We’re used to meeting people in person, so we tried to do something creatively,” Green said, noting that he won the battle. “That’s the kind of thing you have to do in 2020, where you have this unfortunate year where so many people lost their lives, lost their job or lost their company. So we tried to have a little fun in a very challenging year.”

But others potentially eying a mayoral run raised significantly less, ahead of a contest which has seen millions raised and spent in the past. And only one Councilmember –– 11-termer Brian O’Neill –– had more than $150,000 cash on hand, owing to a massive war-chest the sole remaining Republican district councilman has built up over the years as a talisman to ward off would-be challengers.

Still, there is ample time for yet-unknown “Super PACs” to emerge and back a candidacy with outside money as was seen in the 2015 mayoral election or the 2017 District Attorney’s race. But one local elected official has been noticeably busy raising money in the meantime: City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

Rhynhart has also been talked up as a mayoral contender and pulled in nearly $340,000 in 2020, ending the year with over $539,000 in the bank. Many of the larger donations came from a mix of labor unions and real estate interests.

Unlike Council, Rhynhart does face reelection this year, but it’s currently unclear if she will even face a challenger. Like Domb, she has also sought to position herself against the mayor –– releasing parallel audits of the mayor’s handling of protests last year, for example.

“People are giving to her not just because she’s the controller. They’re giving to Rebecca because they obviously see something in her,” Ceisler said. “That number is very impressive…that’s a lot of money for a controller.”