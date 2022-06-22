Across the country, forest fire seasons are lengthening and New Jersey is no exception.

A combination of odd weather fueled the blaze that destroyed up to 13,500 acres in South Jersey’s Wharton State Forest by Tuesday. The wildfire forced more than 50 campers to pack up and flee, threatened farmland, and sent unhealthy smoke toward shore towns.

Ruling out natural causes, officials are investigating an illegal campfire in a remote area of forest as the potential spark.

“This was not at a designated campsite where it would have been permitted in a camping area,” said Greg McLaughlin, chief of New Jersey’s State Forest Fire Service. “This was in a remote area of the forest that was essentially from what we can tell, a makeshift fire.”

McLaughlin says kayakers along the Mullica River reported the fire Sunday morning, and by the time crews arrived, it had spread to 50 acres. It was also spotted at the fire tower in Batsto Village.

A perfect combination of odd and unseasonable weather fueled the fast-spreading fire, including very low humidity, 23 mph winds with gusts of up to 30 mph, and “unprecedented” dew points.

“Because of extremely intense fire behavior…this fire was sending burning embers causing spot fires long distances,” McLaughlin said.

As a result, fire crews had to scatter to battle each new spot fire.

McLaughlin also said access to the site was hampered by narrow, twisting, sandy roads. Seventy-five firefighters remained battling the blaze as of Tuesday, along with a helicopter used to douse the flames with water from Atsion Lake.

He says he has a “confidence of 85%” that the fire will be contained to about 15,000 acres.