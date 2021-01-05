Over seven years ago, WHYY’s Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn produced the radio show “Voices in the Family” with psychologist Dan Gottlieb. Dan hosted great conversations about mental health and well-being. You still can hear him most Mondays on Morning Edition, speaking with Maiken Scott, host of WHYY’s The Pulse.

Jennifer spoke with Dan about gaining some traction in the new year which, for some people, begins by cleaning house: drawers and closets and the spaces in our minds that hold on to loss, difficulties, and trauma.

Leave it to Dan to make a reference to the old show they used to work on together.

___

I’m Dan Gottlieb and this is Voices in the Family.

Dan!

Sorry, I got confused for a minute.

It’s like Downhome Day. I love those years helping to produce “Voices in the Family.” People still run into me in the grocery store and they’re like, “I remember the show that Dan did on generosity or self-compassion.” I mean, your words just are living forever.

It’s really touching. I can’t get over how fortunate I am to be able to have those words.

Yeah. I get words from people who listen to the morning. I recently got a note from, I’m just going to go by her first name, Salina. Salina really is helping me set up my new year. Salina said that, certainly there was a lot of sorrow that needs to be acknowledged from this past year, but there are a few bright stars that peer through the clouds of the night sky that help us stay encouraged and hopeful. Do you think of it that way, that there are these bright stars out there that can kind of keep us lifted?

My personal belief is that there are bright stars in there, the bright stars in all of us, our resilience, our ability to find our way through life’s difficulties to pursue life itself.

Yeah, I also see these bright stars as something that gives us a sense of control and peace.

Which is great when we feel that way. The problem is, like everything else, it doesn’t last. And then we have to deal with … when we feel as though everything is not under our control. And how do you deal with that?