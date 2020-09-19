How the ban on WeChat will silence interaction by Philly region’s Chinese community

The app is also a place where immigrants can support one another, share information and understand how to navigate the system.

“So if you’ve just recently arrived in the country, you don’t know anyone, thanks to WeChat you can actually connect with all those sort of Mandarin-speaking neighbors by joining a WeChat group that has your zip code,” Perng said.

Sharon Xiaoyun Hou, director of custom programs at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, said the U.S. government’s ban on what she called an all-in-one app is a big inconvenience. She compared it to how a ban on Facebook and Google would feel for Americans.

“I feel like in a limbo,” she said.

Most of the business relations she conducts with Chinese clients happen via WeChat. And she uses it daily to communicate with friends and family in China. She said the youngest of her three children, all born in the U.S., talks with his grandparents in Shanghai every day.

“The possibility of not having the option of just picking up and dial them through WeChat… we have been trying to figure out what are the equally convenient ways to do similar things, and it just turns out not to be so easy,” she said.

Hou said there are not many alternatives to WeChat. Facebook is blocked in China, and some other apps are restricted. She said she will try Telegram and WhatsApp, but she’s worried that her parents, who are in their 70s, are going to have difficulties downloading other apps, especially if they’re not in Mandarin.

“I’m trying to tell myself and tell the family that, you know, if there is love, if there’s will, there’s way — we will figure out how to connect. But if WeChat is not here, then you have to jump through these hoops to find, hopefully, something that’s comparable.”

Hou also feels disappointed. One of the things she’s always been very proud of, in the 22 years she’s been in America, is freedom of speech. This policy feels unjustifiable, she said.

“We never saw such censorship in a certain media before. And the fact that one media is targeted — because it is a Chinese app, because it’s so successful — it feels more like a retaliation than a security concern,” she said.

Jing Peng, program manager at the Wharton School, said she’s been using WeChat daily for years, to connect with friends and family in China, with her neighbors and community in Philly, and as her main business communication tool with clients.

Losing it not only means losing a big part of her community, she said, but also part of her identity. It’s like cutting off people’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all at once.

“It’s like cutting an arm off you,” she said. “People live in WeChat, basically. The first thing they do, when they open their eyes, is check their messages from WeChat, what happened overnight? And that’s the last thing before people go to bed.”

Peng said the only way she can explain the ban to herself is as a political strategy.

“I think Trump is trying to win the election and he’s using China as one of the cards that he keeps up playing again and again,” she said.

Chinatown activist Perng agreed, saying Trump’s policy feels like another attack on Chinese Americans, right after blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a long history in the United States of sort of scapegoating Asian Americans, Chinese Americans … associating us with stereotypes about being dirty, being diseased and carriers of disease, but also sort of being, like, disloyal or somehow spies for China,” she said. “So when all of that comes together and we’re taking away a vital source of communication, of emotional support for a lot of immigrants, it does feel very personal.”

WeChat users could feel the effects of the ban as early as Sunday.