Go inside the Pennsylvania factory where Peeps are made

Love them or hate them, those marshmallow Peeps that come in blindingly bright colors and an array of flavors are inescapable around the Easter holiday.

Millions are made daily in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, by Just Born Quality Confections, a family-owned candy manufacturer that also churns out Hot Tamales, Mike and Ike fruit chews and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.

Peeps is Just Born’s most recognizable brand and one of a handful of candies that evoke strong reactions — good and bad. Some say an Easter basket isn’t complete without Peeps while others deride them as being indestructible. Some use them in recipes or even artwork.

“Even if you’re not usually one to gravitate to eating the Peeps, there’s always so many other fun ways to include them in your celebrations,” said Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps.

How many Peeps are made each year?

On average, about 5.5 million are made each day.

That adds up to 2 billion a year — or roughly 6 Peeps for every man, woman and child across the U.S.