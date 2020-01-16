Heshimu Jaramogi, leader of multimedia journalism in Philadelphia, has died

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Longtime journalist Heshimu Jaramogi, considered a forefather of multi-media journalism in Philadelphia, died Tuesday after a brief battle with colon cancer.

Jaramogi died at home surrounded by family, according to a statement from his family. He was 67.

Jaramogi was a publisher, journalist and adjunct professor.

He was a former president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ), and he received the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

Jaramogi’s career, which began in radio, started at WHYY. The producer, host and anchor also worked at WPEN AM where he covered city government; WCAU AM, where he worked as a general assignment reporter; and at Clear Channel Communications where he held multiple positions at radio stations WDAS AM and FM, WUSL (Power 99 FM), and WJJZ. He also served as a correspondent with American Urban Radio Networks for more than two decades.

His articles have appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune, the Philadelphia Daily News, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and the Philadelphia New Observer. He also founded and owned his own media company, Jaramogi Communications, which produced audio, video, social media and print products. This included the Neighborhood Leader Newspaper.

Jaramogi worked as a media buyer and advertising producer on the political campaigns of U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Arlen Specter, Gov. Tom Corbett, Congressman Bob Brady and District Attorney Lynne Abraham. He also worked as a media consultant for AFSCME District Council 47.

He worked as an adjunct professor in Temple University’s Multimedia Urban Reporting Lab, and he has lectured at many other colleges and universities, including Malcolm X College, Foothill College, Wayne State University and the University of Pennsylvania.

He has also presented at conferences sponsored by the NABJ and the Associated Press. He was a graduate of Northeastern Illinois University.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.