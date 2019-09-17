Philadelphia is home to two of the oldest carillons in North America, but these ornate instruments made up of sets of bronze bells remain “hidden in plain sight” in their Germantown and Rittenhouse Square neighborhoods. That’s despite a rich heritage, which includes ties to the rich and famous and in the case of one Philly carillon, prohibition.

The people who play them want to change that.

“Our challenge is to keep the bells playing in an interesting way that people will stop and listen,” said Janet Tebbel, the carillonist behind the 119-year-old instrument at the Miraculous Medal Shrine church in Germantown.

So carillonists like Tebble are playing pop tunes and football fight songs, and giving tours of the bell towers to try to get these instruments noticed.

What’s a carillon?

A carillon needs a system of at least 23 bells, which often weigh thousands of pounds and are typically installed at the top of bell towers in churches or universities. They’re controlled by a keyboard that looks like a bare-bones organ.

Tebbel has to climb 70 narrow steps up a tower every Monday to play the Miraculous Medal Shrine’s carillon before the beginning of evening services.

After catching her breath, Tebbel controls the sound of the bells by hitting “keys” and pedals that look like draught beer handles, called batons, with varying intensity. The batons lead to wires that are connected to the bells’ inner clappers.

“The most important, amazing part of this instrument is that I can play a single bell getting very soft to very loud, and it’s all controlled through my wrist and arm,” said Tebbel during a recent demonstration.

The carillon can also be automated for when Tebbel isn’t around. The bells have a separate mechanism for auto-play where hammers outside the bells play the notes.

Carillonists say the fact their instrument is played high in a tower often lends to the impression that the melodies are ethereal recordings, not coming from the bells at all.

“We’re invisible — that’s the problem,” said Tebbel.