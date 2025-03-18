From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Harvard University announced Monday tuition will be free for students from families with annual incomes of $200,000 or less, joining other prominent schools, including the University of Pennsylvania, which made a similar announcement in 2024.

In addition, Harvard said it would pay for tuition, room and board, and other necessities for students whose annual family income is $100,000 or less.

Education advocates praised the decisions, saying they would create more opportunities for students who otherwise might not be able to afford to attend Harvard.

The announcement comes less than two years after a 2023 Supreme Court decision that banned the use of racial preferences in college admission. It also comes at a time when the Trump Administration seeks to ban higher education institutions’ efforts to promote diversity and is threatening to cut federal funding to colleges.

Since the high court’s ruling, some colleges like Harvard have reported drops in the admission of students from underserved communities, according to a 2024 report by the Rennie Center for Education, Research and Policy.

“Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth,” said Harvard president Alan Garber in a statement. “By bringing people of outstanding promise together to learn with and from one another, we truly realize the tremendous potential of the university.”

According to Harvard, tuition for the 2024-25 school year was about $56,000 — with housing, food and fees, the total cost increases to $84,000.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Anthony Phillips represents the 9th District in the city’s northwest section and previously headed a nonprofit that helped underserved students acquire financial aid for college.

“I think it is incredible, and it’s a great step forward, especially with the possibility of cutbacks in grants,” Phillips said. “It helps to bridge the gap for the haves and have-nots.”

An annual family income of $100,000 or $200,000 a year, he said, is not enough to fully fund a student at a school like Harvard.

Harvard’s offer will be open to existing students and those whose applications are accepted starting in the 2025-26 academic year. The school said that about 86% of families in the U.S. would qualify for financial aid, and its financial aid budget for 2025 is $275 million.