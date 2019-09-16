Girl, 6, says man put bag over her head outside N.J. house

A 6-year-old claims a stranger approached her and placed a paper bag over her head outside her Monmouth County home.

Howell Township police say the girl told them she was picking up her toys outside the home in the Adelphia Greens development on Crooked Stick Court on Sunday when the man appeared.

The child told police she screamed and went inside the house. The girl was not injured, and the paper bag was not left at the scene.

Police say the man never tried to grab the girl.

Authorities believe the man was driving a black SUV with possibly some stickers on the rear. Police said the SUV was reportedly parked in a development parking space for an extended period of time.

Authorities described the man as white and approximately 40 years old with a thin build, black hair, and beard. He was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.