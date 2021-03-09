From tests to vaccines, Pa. health officials still missing crucial race data for COVID-19

Some local and county health departments in Pennsylvania, meanwhile, averaged an over 70% success rate during that entire time period, while York City managed to improve its collection from 15.5% in April to 72% a few months later.

Data is similarly lacking for testing, which, like vaccine distribution, is primarily in the hands of outside providers. A recent report the department is required to submit to the legislature showed race data was unknown for around 39% of positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

And while the Department of Health requires providers to submit this information — and has the power to punish those that don’t — officials have not issued any penalties or fines.

Race and ethnicity data is key to informing vaccine outreach efforts to communities disproportionately affected by the virus, local health officials told Spotlight PA. Black Pennsylvanians have died at a higher rate from COVID-19 than white ones, according to an analysis of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from APM Research Lab.

“It’s important to be as accurate as you can because that helps us to do targeted outreach and education to populations that may need to get more education about either the testing or the results,” said Barbara Kovacs, director of the York City Bureau of Health.

State officials have promised an “equitable” approach to vaccine distribution, even though data that could illuminate who is most at-risk for contracting the coronavirus is still incomplete.

In February, the state entered into an $11.6 million contract with Boston Consulting Group to handle, among other things, “data management” and “smart vaccine allocation,” according to a statement of work.

Consultant teams, some of which are paid a minimum of $110,000 each week, are tasked with developing criteria and a process to score vaccine providers based on elements including “equity considerations” so the department can make its weekly allocation decisions. The group is also charged with ensuring “equity is considered in all communications materials.”

Work on vaccine hesitancy and maximizing demand within communities that could benefit the most is not planned to start until March 21.

“This is not only a public relations issue,” Boston Consulting Group wrote in the document. “It is a very real health equity issue.”

Geographic disparities

Pennsylvania began publicly releasing race and ethnicity data on coronavirus cases and deaths in mid-April 2020, weeks after other states and municipalities.

What it revealed: Black Pennsylvanians at the time accounted for a disproportionate number of coronavirus cases across the state, though drawing strong conclusions was impossible because data was missing for almost two-thirds of cases.

But a data quality report from that time compiled by the Pennsylvania Department of Health — and obtained by Spotlight PA through a Right-to-Know request — shows that some local and county public health workers were able to gather this information in twice or three times as many cases as the state’s case investigators.

That’s a trend that continued through October, the last time the state ran the report.

Just six of the state’s 67 counties, as well as four local municipalities, have their own health departments. According to state data, around 54% of Pennsylvania’s population is not covered by one of those agencies.

The data quality reports split the Department of Health’s work into six regions, and case investigators in some areas had better success over the six-month period examined by Spotlight PA. While workers in the northwest and northcentral parts of the state collected race data in at least 76% of cases in September, workers in the southeast region did so in just 50% of cases.

That mirrors the experiences of county departments in the Philadelphia region. Departments in Bucks and Chester Counties collected race data in 39% and 46% of cases during that same month, respectively, while Montgomery County managed to do so in 55% of cases.