Things To Do

As vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 cases continue to fall, the Delaware Valley gears up for what may be one of the most celebratory Fourth of July celebrations in decades. Though the concert has moved away from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, fireworks will again be launched above the Art Museum before an audience of revelers. In Delaware, fireworks are expected along with food, music, and festivities at Tubman Garrett Riverfront Park, starting at 2 p.m. And in New Jersey, fireworks will be displayed at Camden’s Wiggins Park, which will also host a concert with Arnetta Johnson and Sunny, along with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. Here are other options for Delaware and New Jersey.

After canceling the city’s flagship summer event due to coronavirus, the Welcome America celebration is back this year, albeit with some changes. The annual concert, this year with Flo Rida and Bebe Rexha, has moved to the Mann Center. A host of other activities, spread around the city through July 4, encompass multicultural themes of liberty and justice as well as the history of the holiday.