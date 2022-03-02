An outdoor street hockey rink is coming to Kensington.

Thanks to a partnership between the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation and Flyers Charities, the Joseph Scanlon Recreation Center is also getting a playground makeover, an all-purpose sports wall, and security upgrades, including new lighting and cameras.

“By building the street hockey rink, it gives people an earlier and easier access point to learn the game. And at the same time, it will allow us to bring more kids into our educational and nationally acclaimed life skills program, which we really feel is the core of what we do,” said Scott Tharpe, president of Snider Youth Hockey.

The project is expected to cost upwards of $1 million, with Flyers Charities chipping in $400,000 and Snider Youth Hockey covering the balance.

The city approved the project’s design earlier this month. Construction is expected to start sometime this summer and wrap up in the fall, a timeline Tharpe said may be adjusted if supply chain issues arise.

“This is just going to be a tremendous, tremendous addition for Scanlon Recreation Center and a long overdue, but very, very much-deserved new asset for the Kensington community,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.