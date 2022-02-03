Flexibility ‘here to stay’: Philly companies predict hybrid work is the future

But few were ready to commit to their existing approach for the long-term. Only 8% declared that their current model, whatever it was, would be permanent. They were more certain that the future would be more flexible than the pre-pandemic past. The largest number, 45%, said their plans were “subject to change, but greater flexibility about work-from-home is here to stay.” Just one in five said their ultimate goal was to go back to a 5-day in-person work week.

This survey, while just one data point, fits into a larger trend around the future of downtown business districts. Another recent report, “Monitoring Philadelphia’s Economic Recovery,” also by CCD, suggests office workers are lagging behind tourists when returning to urban centers. Levy cautioned that without more office workers returning, many of the attendant jobs in cleaning and food service would not return, dragging down the entire local economy.

Foot traffic is still a little less than two-thirds of what it was pre-pandemic, with major differences between who is coming to Center City to work and who is coming for fun, according to that report.

The number of people traveling to the area to work increased by 51% between January and November 2021, “an indicator of a steady, though partial return to in-office work.” However, the number of people coming for other reasons, such as tourism, shopping or going out increased by 88% from January to December 2021.

Despite that trend, most businesses surveyed were not ready to commit to downsizing yet. Only 21% said they were seeking a smaller footprint. Past recessions prompted the conversion of some of Philadelphia’s commercial buildings into residential ones. Laboratory space for the City’s biotech and pharmaceutical industries is another growth area in Philly real estate.

However, Levy cautioned extrapolating too much of how businesses are thinking right now, considering how unpredictable the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be. “We did a survey way back in summer of 2020 where everybody thought it was going to be over by the fall,” he said.