Legislation that would recognize marriages between first cousins failed in the Delaware House on Tuesday.

State representatives voted 12-23 to defeat the measure, with both Democrats and Republicans voting against. The bill has been controversial, with lots of Delawareans contacting their legislator or commenting on social media saying they opposed marriages between first cousins.

However, state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton’s legislation would not have legalized the performance of first-cousin marriages in the First State. The text specifically states that a marriage is banned between a person and “their ancestor, descendant, brother, sister, half-brother, half-sister, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew or first cousin.”

Wilson-Anton said she knew her bill was likely to fail on the floor, but she said she felt it was important to get everyone on the record.

“I thought it was important to bring the issue forward, to bring light to the issue,” she said. “I think my constituents deserve that, and I think Delawareans deserve transparency on that.”

The lawmaker said there was a lot of talk about the bill in the public that was inaccurate.

“It’s really difficult to get someone to understand the bill and support it when there’s a lot of misinformation about it,” she said.

Wilson-Anton said her legislation would have changed Delaware law so that marriages between first cousins that took place outside of the state would be recognized inside the state, so those residents could enjoy all the legal benefits of their union.

She said the inspiration for the legislation was a constituent who is a U.S. citizen who wanted to bring his spouse into the state from another country. However, U.S. immigration services do not consider such first-cousin marriages valid if the state they reside in doesn’t accept them.