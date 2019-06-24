We were celebrating my brother’s bar mitzvah when the Stonewall riots happened. It was on the other side of the country. The Greenwich Village confrontation between police and the gay and lesbian community had nothing to do with us. I was only 11. What did I know from news outside of Nancy Drew books and lip gloss?

It would take five more years before I knew what a homosexual was — and more than 20 before I heard of Stonewall. Both revelations ended up touching my life in ways I could never imagine.

At the time of his bar mitzvah, I don’t think that even my brother knew he was gay.

By the time he hit his teenage years, he knew. My parents knew. Me, I knew nothing.

Just like most suburban families of the day, we did not say the word “homosexual” out loud — and certainly not outside of the house. I still thought being in the closet meant sitting on the floor of my walk-in, spending 15 minutes deciding what outfit to wear.

In my house, there were screaming, slammed doors, punishments, and secrets. There were lots and lots of secrets. When I was 16, I finally found out about the secrets.

My brother planned a special road trip, just the two of us, to tell me his secret. I was a very sheltered teen, wrapped up in band practice, boys, and learning to drive. I didn’t really know what it meant when he told me.

I was just happy to spend time with my big brother. It felt great to be mature enough to be trusted with “the secret.”

High school came and went. College came and went. It wasn’t until then that I saw my brother struggle to find his place in the world.

I was truly oblivious to the ostracism and hate my brother regularly encountered to. If I knew any gay people other than my brother, I didn’t know that I knew them. They stayed in their own circles where they felt more accepted.

It wasn’t until my brother took me to a summer concert of “The Flirtations,” a gay a capella group, that I truly got an education.

After the concert, I could see the waves of heat floating in the Texas summer air as we walked back to where the old Chevy Nova was parked. My sweat poured like tears after my sad realization of what people like my brother had to endure.

Before performing, members of the group spoke to the audience. One said that two men in the group had been raped. Another said three of them had been kicked out of the house before the age of 16. A third told how he’d been beaten and left for dead because he was gay.

I’d never heard such stories before. I’d never even thought about it. It made me wonder what my brother had lived through. What experiences had he suffered just for being born?

I’m embarrassed to admit that I was in my 20s and married with two kids before I had this revelation. I first learned about Stonewall and its significance around the 25th anniversary of the June 29, 1969, milestone.

Since then, I’ve been to the site and educated myself on exactly what happened.