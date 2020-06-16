Federal lawsuit alleges Pittsburgh Post-Gazette violated civil rights laws in treatment of Black reporter

This story originally appeared on WESA.

An attorney for one of the black journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who the paper barred from covering police brutality protests after claiming she was biased, filed a federal civil lawsuit against the paper Tuesday morning.

According to attorney Sam Cordes, who is representing reporter Alexis Johnson, the newspaper’s actions violated the Civil Rights Act of 1866 for retaliating against someone who opposes or protests race discrimination.

“[The reporter] was told that because she was engaged in expressing opinions, and those opinions were opposing race discrimination, that she was not going to be allowed to cover stories about both protests and race discrimination in general,” said Cordes.

Last month, Johnson tweeted photos from a Kenny Chesney concert in Pittsburgh satirically, comparing them to looting in Pittsburgh following several peaceful protests in honor of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May sparked national outrage.

Horrifying scenes and aftermath from selfish LOOTERS who don’t care about this city!!!!! …. oh wait sorry. No, these are pictures from a Kenny Chesney concert tailgate. Whoops. pic.twitter.com/lKRNrBsltU — Alexis Johnson (@alexisjreports) May 31, 2020

After her tweet went viral, Johnson was told by management that she violated the company’s social media policy, that her tweet displayed bias, and that her opinions on the issue were the reason she would be precluded from covering future protests. According to the newspaper union, there is no official social media policy.

“On the day [Johnson] was called in, which I believe was June 1st, she pitched three stories,” Cordes said. “She was told, you can’t write these stories because you expressed an opinion about African Americans being murdered by police officers. And that is a violation of the law.”