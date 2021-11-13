Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19 Vaccines

Federal appeals court reaffirms hold on President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    By
  • 6abc
    • November 12, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A federal appeals court Friday blocked a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the state of Utah and issued a stay on enforcement of President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 employees or more.

The state of Utah was joined in the lawsuit by South Carolina, Mississippi, and Texas.

The court also ruled that OSHA cannot take steps to enforce the mandate until a further decision is made.

The White House had set a January 4 deadline for workers to be vaccinated or face weekly testings and a mask requirement.

