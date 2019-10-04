Maureen Faulkner, widow of slain Philly police officer, wants Krasner off potential Mumia retrial

The wife of a slain Philadelphia police officer wants the district attorney removed from a possible retrial of her husband’s killer, Mumia Abu Jamal.

Maureen Faulkner and more than 100 protesters came to the Philadelphia DA’s office to make the demand.

“Mr. Krasner, I am asking you to voluntarily recuse yourself and anyone else in the District Attorney’s office from my husband’s case immediately,” Faulkner said.

Philadelphia Police officer Daniel Faulkner was shot and killed in 1981 during a traffic stop. Abu Jamal was sentenced to death in his conviction, but prosecutors dropped the penalty for a life imprisonment sentence in 2011.

Faulkner held up a sign accusing DA Larry Krasner of being a liar. She alleges that Krasner lied when about knowing nothing more about the case than what he’s read in the media, even though his wife, Lisa Rau, used to be a partner in a law firm that defended Abu Jamal. Rau is now a judge.

Faulkner doesn’t want the office to be involved in the case as Abu Jamal pushes for a new trial. Back in December, a Philadelphia judge granted Abu Jamal a chance at a new appeal because a judge who heard his initial appeal had a passing involvement in the case as Philadelphia district attorney.

As a progressive defense attorney, Faulkner argues that he never should have been elected. Faulkner also said she thinks Krasner can’t be objective because a top deputy in his office once represented Abu Jamal, and because of his close ties to public supporters of Abu Jamal.

“You personally decided to have people who publicly advocated for the release of my husband’s killer on your transition team,” she said.

A spokesperson for Krasner declined to comment.