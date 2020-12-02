Families and advocates criticize Pa.’s fracking health studies

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Two state-funded studies to determine whether fracking had anything to do with a group of childhood cancer cases in southwestern Pennsylvania are receiving criticism from advocates for affected families.

Gov. Wolf announced the studies last year after pressure from families of cancer patients in Washington County. The state says it will be partnering with an academic institution to conduct the studies, but has not announced which one.

But at a recent online ‘town hall’ on the topic, advocates for the families of some of children and young adults who have been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer, say they are being cut out of the process of constructing the studies.

The department rejected their request to establish a “process overview panel” that would consist of community members and public health experts to advise scientists on how to conduct the studies, said Laura Dagley, a nurse and medical advocacy coordinator with Physicians for Social Responsibility, an environmental health group working with the families.

“It would not only provide crucial insight and expertise to the department in the execution of these studies, but we hoped it would go a long way towards building and maintaining trust with the community,” Dagley said.

Dagley said the Department of Health officials rejected another request to examine radioactivity in fracking waste as part of the study.