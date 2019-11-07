Fall back no more? N.J. bill seeks to keep state on permanent daylight saving time

A bill pending in the New Jersey legislature seeks to keep New Jersey on daylight saving time year-round.

The measure introduced in the state Senate by Shirley Turner provides for the state to remain on Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), eliminating the four months of Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The bill cites several studies that show that the biannual time change disrupts commerce and daily schedules, safety, and health, including an increase in heart attacks and fatal automobile deaths due to sleep deprivation or decreased visibility at an earlier dusk.

“By getting rid of the time change we can completely avoid the negative side effects of this outdated, unnecessary practice and rest easy all year round,” Turner added.

But under the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966, states are not allowed to establish permanent daylight saving time without amending the federal law. The bill is therefore contingent on federal action.