Things To Do

As with Odunde, the Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts show is an anticipated annual addition to Philadelphia’s events calendar. They, too, will also go virtual for the summer iteration. (No word yet on their fall show, which takes place Sept. 17-19.) During the virtual event, artists will be livestreaming workshops, demonstrations, and interviews from their studios via scheduled Zoom meetings and live Facebook and Instagram appearances.

What : Virtual version of the outdoor art show

: Virtual version of the outdoor art show Where : Online via their Facebook and Instagram pages

: Online via their Facebook and Instagram pages When : Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6

: Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6 How Much: Pay as you go

The family-friendly event takes place over the next three weekends where ripe strawberries can be picked right from the patch. In addition, there will be games, a brand new cow train, a jumping pillow and other kid-friendly activities, and it’s all included in the admission price. Strawberries are priced per pound and the farm recommends buying online tix in advance.

Now that COVID is receding, weddings should be booming as so many couples were forced to cancel or reschedule due to the pandemic. Vendors representing everything from gowns, apps, photographers, caterers, and venues will be on hand to display their wedding essentials and guide nervous brides and grooms through the process of getting hitched.

What : Bridal/wedding expo

: Bridal/wedding expo Where : Pennsylvania Convention Center Hall E, 1101 Arch St.

: Pennsylvania Convention Center Hall E, 1101 Arch St. When : Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How Much: Free passes available HERE.

The 40th anniversary of the Moonlight and Roses gala that benefits Morris Arboretum will be held virtually in 2021. The event, streamed via Zoom, will honor Susan and Robert Peck, longtime supporters of the Arboretum, and Tree Philly, a program that helps local residents take care of trees on their own property and those in public spaces. Footage from previous galas will be shown as well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the Arboretum’s 92-acre garden.

What : Virtual benefit

: Virtual benefit Where : Online via Zoom link

: Online via Zoom link When : Friday, June 4, 7 p.m.

: Friday, June 4, 7 p.m. How Much: $150 and up, comes with gift bag that can be picked up at the Arboretum

Movement performance artist Lela Aisha Jones, pianist and composer Luke Carlos O’Reilly, musician Alex Shaw, and filmmaker Aidan Un collaborated on a multimedia event that combines their various artistic disciplines into one cohesive whole. On Thursday, the livestream includes a post-show conversation with the collective moderated by performance creator and dramaturg Arielle Julia Brown.

What : Multimedia performance

: Multimedia performance Where : Livestream via World Cafe Live website

: Livestream via World Cafe Live website When : Thursday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at 7 p.m.

: Thursday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at 7 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

The Simeone Automotive Museum was closed for much of the pandemic, so this is its first demo day since last year. European cars from the Salon of Sports Car Style and Design will be driven and showcased during the event. Collected over the last 50 years, the vehicles are part of the 75 classic cars in the permanent collection that include ones from Bugatti, Jaguar, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo and more.

What : Demonstration of several cars on permanent display at the museum

: Demonstration of several cars on permanent display at the museum Where : Simeone Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Dr.

: Simeone Automotive Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Dr. When : Saturday, June 5, Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m.

: Saturday, June 5, Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. How much: $10 – $12

Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.