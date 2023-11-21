Lafayette College to host 2024 vice presidential debate on Sept. 25

The announcement comes despite the Republican National Committee mulling rules changes that would force presidential candidates seeking the party’s nomination to sign a pledge saying they won’t participate in any debates sponsored by the CPD.

Such a boycott would shake up the foundations of the way presidential elections have been conducted in the country for decades — though former President Donald Trump ‘s refusal to participate in primary debates while seeking his party’s 2024 nomination makes such shifts perhaps easier to imagine.

Yet, Trump has made clear he wants to debate Biden if he’s the nominee.

“We have to debate,” he told Fox News host Bret Baier in a June interview. “He and I have to definitely debate. That’s what I love. The two of us have to debate.”

Trump very much looks forward to debating Biden in the general election, according to a person familiar with his thinking. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also noted that Trump’s campaign has not weighed in on the commission itself or their schedule.

The RNC threatening not to participate comes after years of tension between the committee and the commission, which has been exacerbated by Trump. As president, he repeatedly accused the commission of unfair treatment and ultimately refused to participate in the second 2020 debate after objecting to it being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the commission last year, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel voiced frustration with its response to several party complaints, including concerns about its selection of moderators, a desire for a debate before early voting starts and a push for changes to the commission’s board.

The commission responded to that letter by saying in a statement that it deals directly with candidates who qualify for participation in its debates, rather than the national leadership of each party.

“The CPD’s plans for 2024 will be based on fairness, neutrality and a firm commitment to help the American public learn about the candidates and the issues,” it said at the time.

Trump has shown no signs of being afraid to cross the RNC. He has skipped every primary debate and refused to sign a pledge vowing to support the eventual Republican nominee if he loses the GOP primary.

The RNC did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

National Democrats, meanwhile, have expressed frustration with the commission in 2020 over what they called its failing to enforce the rules when it came to Trump, as he and Joe Biden were then competing for the presidency.

As Biden now seeks a second term, his reelection campaign has not said whether he would debate Trump.

—

Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.