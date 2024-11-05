Pennsylvania is home to 5 heavily contested races for the U.S. House

Pennsylvania is home to five heavily contested races for the U.S. House, contests that will be critical to determining control of a narrowly divided chamber where Democrats need a net pickup of four seats to take control.

Three of those five races are in eastern Pennsylvania, where Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and Democratic Reps. Susan Wild and Matt Cartwright are defending their seats in districts that are viewed as perennially competitive.

A fourth district is in southern Pennsylvania, where Republican Rep. Scott Perry is seeking a seventh term. Another competitive contest is in the suburbs and former steel towns west of Pittsburgh where Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio is seeking a second term.

Here is a look at those five key races:

1st District

Four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia, is one of 16 House Republicans running for reelection in a district won by President Joe Biden in 2020’s presidential contest.

Fitzpatrick, a mild-mannered former FBI agent who took over the seat from his late brother, has a potent winning formula that includes his family’s name recognition and inroads into traditional Democratic voting districts.

He is endorsed by top-tier labor unions, and has run ads calling himself the “No. 1 most bipartisan congressman.”

His opponent is Ashley Ehasz, a former Army helicopter pilot who Fitzpatrick beat in 2022 by almost 10 points. Democrats have attacked Fitzpatrick’s vote for President Donald Trump’s tax-cutting legislation, his opposition to Trump’s impeachment and his support for a 20-week abortion ban in 2017.