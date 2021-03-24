Eagles signing veteran backup and South Jersey native Joe Flacco

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

The Eagles have found their backup quarterback in 36-year-old veteran Joe Flacco, according to his agent Joe Linta.

With the Eagles, Flacco will perhaps get a chance to finish his career for his hometown team and also presumably back up second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Before adding Flacco, Hurts was the only quarterback on the Eagles’ roster. The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts in February and Nate Sudfeld became an unrestricted free agent when the new league year began on March 17.

For Flacco, this is a homecoming.

Flacco is a South Jersey Native who went to Audubon High School and the University of Delaware. He has been in the NFL since he was a first-round pick back in 2008.

Flacco played 11 seasons with the Ravens before spending the 2019 season with the Broncos and 2020 with the Jets. Last year, he started four games for the Jets, going 0-4 with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Jets lost all four of his starts, but Flacco wasn’t bad.