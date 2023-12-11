While far from dominant, Eagles still control NFC East after Cowboys match them on top

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles still control the NFC East, even after rare consecutive losses and allowing the Dallas Cowboys to match them atop the division.

The Eagles are also far from being a dominant team despite their 10-3 record after their 33-13 loss at Dallas on Sunday night.

“I think the biggest thing for this team now is really find out who the dudes are,” veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “I’ve been part of teams where the dudes in the locker room do something about it, and I’ve been on teams where it kind of crumbles. But now it’s time to see the real leadership … leaders on this team, myself included, step up and do something about it.”

There have been red-zone struggles for their defense, the close scores even in the games they have won and the turnovers. Three of their top offensive players had fumbles — Hurts on their opening drive of the game, receiver A.J. Brown to start the second half and DeVonta Smith in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia has consecutive losses for the first time this season, this one coming a week after its 42-19 home loss to NFC West-leading San Francisco, which is also 10-3 and beat Dallas 42-10 on Oct. 8.

“We’ve got to internalize that and we’ve got to make sure that the adversity that we’re facing right now, we’re able to to get through and make sure we get better from it,” coach Nick Sirianni said.

The Eagles, who have won seven one-score games, won’t play a team with a winning record in any of their final four games, starting next week at Seattle (6-7).