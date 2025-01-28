Tush push could play a prominent role in the Super Bowl if championship Sunday was any indication

If the conference championships are any indication, some of the highest drama in the Super Bowl in New Orleans in two weeks could come on the tush push perfected by the Philadelphia Eagles and decrypted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles (17-3) are so adept at their vaunted short-yardage plays that the Commanders committed four penalties with Jalen Hurts & Co. at or inside the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s 55-23 wipeout of Washington on Sunday.

Kansas City’s 32-29 squeaker over Buffalo that sent the Chiefs (17-2) to their third consecutive Super Bowl turned early in the fourth quarter when they stuffed Bills quarterback Josh Allen — or did they? — on fourth-and-inches at midfield while trailing by a point.

Although it initially appeared to millions of viewers at at least one official that Allen got the nose of the football across the line to gain, the call on the field was no gain and a turnover on downs, and replay concurred.

In Philadelphia, referee Shaun Hochuli admonished the Eagles to stop their shenanigans or he’d award the Eagles a touchdown via an obscure regulation in the unsportsmanlike conduct section of the NFL’s thick rule book.

Sandwiched around Jonathan Allen lining up in the neutral zone and getting flagged for encroachment, linebacker Frankie Luvu mistimed his jump over both lines for encroachment penalties on successive plays in a desperate attempt to keep the Eagles out of the end zone.

The four flags in a five-play sequence — the Commanders legitimately stopped Jalen Hurts once — put the ball within an inch of the goal line, and Hurts finally plowed into the end zone to give Philadelphia a three-score lead.

After Luvu’s second illegal leap, Hochuli warned Washington that he’d call unsportsmanlike conduct. After Allen jumped offside again on an Eagles hard count, Hochuli had seen enough and, like a scolding parent, announced that referees can, indeed award a team a touchdown for repeated penalties.

“Washington has been advised that at some point, the referee can award a score if this type of behavior happens again,” Hochuli fumed during his in-game announcement.

“Simply put, a team can’t commit multiple fouls in an effort to prevent the score,” Hochuli told a pool reporter after the game. “So, No. 4 (Luvu) jumped the ball a couple of times, that was when the warning came in. Again, if it’s meant to prevent a score, we can essentially award the score.”

It’s right there in Rule 12, Section 3, Article 2 of the league’s rule book. Titled “Fouls To Prevent Score,” it states, “The defense shall not commit successive or repeated fouls to prevent a score.” Further, the rule reads that ”if the violation is repeated after a warning, the score involved is awarded to the offensive team.”

The Commanders finally stayed onside, the flags finally stayed tucked into officials’ pockets and Hurts finally scored, giving Philly a 41-23 lead.

In Kansas City, where the Bills were eliminated by the Chiefs for the fourth time in five years, Buffalo rallied to take a 22-21 lead and faced a fourth-and-1 at Kansas City’s 41 early in the fourth quarter.