Chiefs and Eagles shouldn’t be fazed by the zany extravaganza of Super Bowl opening night

Before Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, they have to tackle the media repeatedly.

The wild week kicks off Monday at Super Bowl opening night, a zany extravaganza that could overwhelm teams that aren’t used to the circus atmosphere.

But the Chiefs have been here five times in the past six years and the Eagles are back after nearly beating Kansas City in 2023.

Both teams have plenty of new players but neither side should be fazed by strange questions or odd requests that are far too common at this media spectacle. Guys will be asked to dance, perform silly skits and much more. Someone may again mention to Mahomes his dad bod. Kelce will hear plenty about girlfriend Taylor Swift and his retired older brother Jason, who played for the Eagles when the teams met two years ago.

Yes, this is where a female reporter showed up in a wedding dress and veil and proposed to Tom Brady in Arizona in 2008. He politely declined.

Football’s Xs and Os take a back seat for the first night.

Media day has evolved from a daytime event on Tuesdays to a live, ticketed, prime-time showcase on national television. More than 6,000 media members from 26 countries were accredited to cover the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas last year.

The Big Easy is hosting its 11th big game and first since the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Harbaugh Brothers Bowl in 2012.