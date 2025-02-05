Role players often have major impacts on Super Bowl winners

The Super Bowl matchup between Philadelphia and Kansas City isn’t lacking for star power.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are among the most recognized players in the NFL thanks to their stellar play, numerous commercials and Kelce’s pop star girlfriend, and the Chiefs have become perhaps the league’s most visible franchise thanks to their recent dynastic run.

The Eagles also have been mainstays near the top of the NFL these past few seasons, with big-name players like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown generating plenty of headlines.

But if history is any indication, some lesser-known players could have a big impact on the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mecole Hardman caught the winning TD pass for Kansas City in overtime in last year’s win over San Francisco, and it was Kadarius Toney who had a TD catch and long punt return that proved crucial in beating the Eagles two years ago.

That’s been the case over the history of the Super Bowl, whether it was unheralded MVPs like Larry Brown, Dexter Jackson or Malcolm Smith; Jack Squirek’s pick-6 for the Raiders in Super Bowl 18 against Washington; Timmy Smith’s 204 yards rushing in his first career start for Washington against Denver in Super Bowl 22; or David Tyree’s helmet catch that helped the Giants spoil New England’s bid for a perfect season in Super Bowl 42.

Here are a few players who could fill that role on Sunday:

Philadelphia DT Milton Williams

While Jalen Carter garners much of the attention when it comes to the Eagles’ defensive interior, Williams has had a strong fourth season in the NFL and should have the chance to take advantage of a very favorable matchup. Williams had a career-high five sacks in the regular season and has six pressures in the first two playoff games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Williams should get the chance to line up against Kansas City’s weakest offensive lineman with Mike Caliendo playing left guard after All-Pro Joe Thuney moved outside to tackle late in the season.