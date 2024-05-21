Trump deletes social media video about election victory referencing ‘Unified Reich’ after backlash

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday deleted a social media video that referenced the phrase “Unified Reich” after his critics said the phrase mirrors that of Nazi Germany.

The phrase “Unified Reich” appears as a part of hypothetical news articles in the video that announce Trump’s hypothetical victory in the 2024 election, with the narrator asking, “What happens after Donald Trump wins?”

Under a big headline that says, “WHAT’S NEXT FOR AMERICA?” there is a smaller headline that appears to read: “INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED DRIVEN BY THE CREATION OF A UNIFIED REICH.”

The video then predicts an economic boom, tax cuts, border security and deportation of undocumented immigrants if Trump wins the 2024 election.

A spokesperson for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign on Monday night slammed the video saying it was “parroting ‘Mein Kampf.'”

“Donald Trump is not playing games; he is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a ‘unified Reich,’ Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer wrote in a statement.

“Parroting ‘Mein Kampf’ while you warn of a bloodbath if you lose is the type of unhinged behavior you get from a guy who knows that democracy continues to reject his extreme vision of chaos, division, and violence,” Singer continued.

In a statement to ABC News, the Trump campaign claimed it is not a campaign video but rather a random online video reposted by a staffer who did not see the word.

“This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court,” Karoline Leavitt, the campaign press secretary, said in a statement.

The video was posted at 1:58 p.m. ET when the trial in Trump’s hush money trial was at lunch. The video was taken down Tuesday morning, after existing on Trump’s social media page for more than 18 hours.