Exhaust from diesel trucks can make heart and lung issues worse, and even cause cancer. A new state grant program in Pennsylvania aims to get some of these trucks out of communities.

“These are the kind of trucks many of us see on a regular basis in our neighborhoods, such as garbage, recycling, utility, and delivery trucks,” said Ramez Ziadeh, acting secretary of PA’s Department of Environmental Protection, in a press conference Thursday. “It’s vitally important that transportation move in the direction of electrification.”

The new $12.7 million grant program will give businesses, local governments, and nonprofits money to replace their dirty diesel trucks with electric vehicles.

The grants will contribute to or cover the cost of the electric vehicles themselves, as well as the infrastructure needed to charge them. Businesses and nonprofits can get grants covering 75% of the cost, while municipalities can get grants covering 90% (financially distressed municipalities can get 100%). Grant recipients will need to replace at least five vehicles, or in the case of small fleets, at least three.