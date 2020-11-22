Despite desperate rescue attempt, 10-year-old and 3-year-old killed in South Philly fire

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

Despite rescue efforts by Philadelphia firefighters and desperate neighbors, two children were killed in a rowhome fire in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood early Saturday.

The fire was reported at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1500 block of South 30th Street. Firefighters responded within two minutes, but the row home was consumed by fire when they arrived.

Fire crews rescued two people from the home, but one of those rescued, a ten-year-old girl with severe burns, died at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Firefighters found another child, a three-year-old boy, dead inside the home.

Four people are still hospitalized: One man who is in critical condition with soot and smoke inhalation; and a 24-year-old woman with burns and a 30-year-old man with burns and smoke inhalation, both of whom are in stable condition.