4 years after a car accident nearly ended his career, Delco pro Braden Shattuck reaches the PGA

After a two-year sabbatical, his game slowly returned, though not quite the same as before. A more upright stance cost him some distance with his irons, though he has compensated by finding a few more yards with his driver. And the days of planting himself at the range for hours on end are long gone.

The pain is manageable, at least most of the time. He abandoned Korn Ferry Tour qualifying after the first round last fall when his back flared up out of nowhere. His preparation includes a series of stretching exercises and twice-weekly visits to a physical therapist, all of it tinged with just a hint of uncertainty when he wakes up in the morning.

Shattuck is confident his back and his game are in good enough shape to make the cut this weekend. Asking for anything beyond that, at least for now, is just being greedy.

While the vast majority of the 156-man field plays golf for a living, Shattuck remains primarily a teacher. The morning after he got back from his victory in New Mexico — a win that earned Shattuck $60,000, a berth into the PGA and an exemption into six events in the 2024 season — he was back at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, about 15 miles west of downtown Philadelphia.

There were slices to fix. Hooks to solve. A love for the game to impart the way his father did to him as a kid. The younger Shattuck was 14 when he beat his father for the first time, shooting a 67 from the back tees at The Golf Course at Glen Mills while the adults in the group turned to his father with eyebrows raised.

“Braden would go around (with us) and (they’d) be like, ‘Damn, this kid can play,’” Scott Shattuck said with a laugh.

Sure, his son would prefer to play with a back that doesn’t require so much maintenance. Yet the unwanted sabbatical brought on by the car accident also shifted Shattuck’s perspective.

“I had a little bit more of an intense outlook when I was younger,” he said. “Now I just feel a lot more fortunate to be out here. I feel like I’m playing with house money so it feels more relaxed.”

At least until he stands on the tee at 7 a.m. on Thursday as part of the first group out on the East Course, a moment that seemed so far away when he was tearing up the backyard as a kid — and even farther during his long recovery following the accident — finally at hand.

Maybe the nerves he fended off during the arduous process of getting here will make a brief appearance. He’s not sure.

“That’s a great question,” he said with a laugh. “I think we’re all going to find out the answer to that one at the same time.”