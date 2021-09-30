During the days when the beehive was the hairstyle du jour, the songs that came along with them became instant classics. Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party,” Janis Joplin’s “Me and Bobby McGee,” and Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross’ multiple ‘60s hits all get their just due during the run of “Beehive: The 60’s Musical” at the Walnut Street Theater. The show will take you back to the days when the radio and turntable ruled as well as the women whose voices swelled from them to provide the soundtrack of the era.

What: In-person performance

In-person performance Where: Walnut Street Theater, 825 Walnut St.

Walnut Street Theater, 825 Walnut St. When: Through Sunday, Oct. 31

Through Sunday, Oct. 31 How much: $25 – $175

While you may think of Delaware’s Winterthur Museum as a tony place whose hallowed walls hold precious art and artifacts, they’re a versatile institution. This weekend, in celebration of its past as a dairy farm, kids of all ages can enjoy an outdoor event that focuses on big farming vehicles. Along with a hayride and the chance to dress up as a firefighter, you and the kids can milk a mechanical cow. Yup, they have one.