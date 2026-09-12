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Goodwill is giving donated materials a second life — and putting them on the runway.

The organization’s “ReThink Fashion: The Eco Edit” fashion show will bring together students from the University of Delaware and Delaware State University, along with local designers, to showcase clothing and accessories made with secondhand materials found in Goodwill stores.

The idea began in 2024, when Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County was looking for a creative way to highlight its sustainability efforts and encourage the community to think differently about reusing materials instead of disposing of them.

“We were looking for a way to showcase Goodwill’s sustainability initiatives, specifically around extending the useful life of textiles and other objects such as plastic,” said Leah Williams, Goodwill’s vice president of brand and community engagement.

“Fashion just came to mind as a fun way to engage the community, do something different and bring people together to bring awareness to how donating and reuse can help protect the planet,” Williams added.

Goodwill has worked with the University of Delaware’s fashion department for more than a decade on ways to repurpose textiles, including upcycling clothing, which means breaking down fabrics from one product to create new uses.

“This year, all of those things you’ll see on the runway are completely upcycled from Goodwill stores,” she said.