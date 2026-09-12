From thrift store finds to runway looks, Goodwill of Delaware’s fashion show turns secondhand into something new
Goodwill’s fashion show transforms donated and thrifted pieces into creative runway designs, highlighting the possibilities of reuse and secondhand style.
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Goodwill is giving donated materials a second life — and putting them on the runway.
The organization’s “ReThink Fashion: The Eco Edit” fashion show will bring together students from the University of Delaware and Delaware State University, along with local designers, to showcase clothing and accessories made with secondhand materials found in Goodwill stores.
The idea began in 2024, when Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County was looking for a creative way to highlight its sustainability efforts and encourage the community to think differently about reusing materials instead of disposing of them.
“We were looking for a way to showcase Goodwill’s sustainability initiatives, specifically around extending the useful life of textiles and other objects such as plastic,” said Leah Williams, Goodwill’s vice president of brand and community engagement.
“Fashion just came to mind as a fun way to engage the community, do something different and bring people together to bring awareness to how donating and reuse can help protect the planet,” Williams added.
Goodwill has worked with the University of Delaware’s fashion department for more than a decade on ways to repurpose textiles, including upcycling clothing, which means breaking down fabrics from one product to create new uses.
“This year, all of those things you’ll see on the runway are completely upcycled from Goodwill stores,” she said.
The show will be hosted by Miss Earth USA 2026, Gia Soleil Espinoza, and feature designs from Delaware fashion students, as well as from local designers Dell Scott and Julieta Zavala.
Williams said Scott’s work has been displayed in Europe, New York Fashion Week, Philadelphia Fashion Week and other shows around Delaware. Zavala’s designs draw inspiration from her Mexican heritage and have incorporated unexpected materials, including food items.
“Julieta has a way of bringing in food items. She’s used maize and dried beans in the past,” Williams said. “I’m excited to see if she brings that element to the ReThink show as well.”
Designers were given cards to shop at Goodwill stores, allowing them to source materials without paying out of pocket. Their pieces could include textiles, jewelry and other supplementary materials from the stores.
For Goodwill, the fashion show is about more than what appears on the runway. The organization hopes it will encourage more people to reconsider what they donate, what they buy and the value of items they may otherwise overlook.
“I hope [people] leave inspired. Inspired to shop differently, donate differently, support local, creative talent as we are and recognize that the things we already have can hold tremendous value and possibility,” Williams said.
“ReThink Fashion: The Eco Edit” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Goodwill’s outlet and recycling center in New Castle. The center is located at 400 Centerpoint Blvd., where items are sold by the pound.
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