Delco to host public workshop series as it seeks a ‘path toward zero waste’

Delaware County is starting the process of updating its 10-year Municipal Waste Management Plan, which is required by state law Act 101. The purpose of the plan is simply to identify long-term disposal methods.

However, Delco has aspirations of approaching the entire plan through the lens of zero waste by having more of a focus on recycling, composting, reducing, and reusing.

Because of that, the county is inviting residents, businesses, and community organizations to attend a series of public workshops to help shape the new plan in a way that best reflects the wants and needs of the community.

“We’re really encouraging the public to get involved, because — recycling, zero waste, trash — this is something that we all deal with every day. And so the idea is that in order to demonstrate the opportunity for sustainability, we can re-envision what a 10-year solid waste management plan would look like,” said Ruth Abbe, the principal with Zero Waste Associates, the consulting firm that is assisting Delaware County.

The monthly workshop series kicks off Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Upper Darby Township Sellers Memorial Library. The first session will focus on goals and guiding principles. There will be an opportunity to participate in person and online.

Some of the guiding principles for the plan that the workshop might touch on include things like sustainability, equity, and the vision for the future.