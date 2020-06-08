Donate
Del. coronavirus recovery: New testing sites in New Castle County

National Guard soldiers and airmen assist with a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

National Guard soldiers and airmen assist with a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. (Cotton Puryear/U.S. National Guard)

As of Monday afternoon, Delaware officials reported 9,972 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 30 over yesterday. As of Monday afternoon, no new deaths have been reported. There have been a total of 398 fatalities. There are 113 hospitalizations.

New Castle County announces new free testing sites

New Castle County on Monday announced free COVID-19 testing sites in Wilmington, Newark, New Castle and Middletown.

The testing initiative, which is a partnership between the county and the state, is part of Gov. John Carney’s effort to test 80,000 Delawareans each month.

Doctors, epidemiologists, nonprofit and faith-based organizations and community leaders have been providing input on communities most in need for testing.

County Executive Matt Meyer said last time, the county collected more than 2,000 samples in just one week of testing.

According to the county, the testing is easier to use and less invasive than the nasal tests used during the beginning of the pandemic. Participants swab the inside of their mouth, place the swab into the tube, and drop off the package on their way out of the parking lot — a process lasting fewer than 10 minutes, the county said. They will receive their results by email 24 to 48 hours later.

Participants do not need to have symptoms to receive the test.

To pre-register for any of the testing sites in Delaware, visit https://delaware.curativeinc.com/welcome.

Testing sites are at the following locations and dates in Delaware:

June 8

  • Baltz Elementary School, 1500 Spruce St., Wilmington
  • New Castle B&G Clubs,19 Lambsom Lane, New Castle

June 10

  • Stanton Middle School, 1800 Limestone Road, Wilmington
  • Leasure Elementary School, 1015 Church Road, Newark

June 11

  • Conrad School of Sciences, 201 Jackson Ave., Wilmington
  • Wilmington University, 320 North DuPont Highway, New Castle

June 12

  • Redding Middle School, 201 New St,, Middletown
  • Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington

June 13

  • Shue Medill School, 1500 Capitol Trail, Newark
  • Wilmington University Brandywine, 10 Beaver Valley Road, Wilmington

All testing sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Frawley Stadium testing takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

