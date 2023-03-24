Mayfair hazmat situation possibly caused by fentanyl, Philadelphia police say; 1 dead

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man is dead while a woman and a baby were taken to the hospital after a hazmat situation in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics were called to a home in the 4000 block of Teesdale Street around 10:35 a.m. Friday for an unresponsive man in the basement.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at an afternoon news conference that the man is believed to be about 30 years old.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white, powdery substance was found on the man and throughout the basement, Outlaw said. At this time, the powder is believed to be fentanyl.

A 22-year-old woman and a 6-month-old baby were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Outlaw said that at one point the woman became unresponsive in the presence of medics, but they were able to revive her with Narcan.

A number of police officers, firefighters and medics were decontaminated due to possible exposure.

No injuries have been reported among city personnel, Outlaw said, though one police officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A criminal investigation is now underway.

Outlaw said it’s not yet known if the suspected fentanyl was for personal use or if this was for distribution.

“The entire thing is unsettling,” Outlaw said.

Police do not yet know if the three people involved are related.

Some streets in the area were shut down for the massive emergency response.