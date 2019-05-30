BalletX Block Party 2019

1923 Washington Avenue

June 2; 10am-6 p.m.

Free

Ballet X is having its first block party with an open invitation to dance on Washington Avenue. Performances, classes and competitions range from hip-hop to voguing, and of course, improvised ballet. It’s a free day of dancing and community gathering to celebrate Ballet X ‘s new location.

Philadelphia Latino Film Festival

1923 Washington Avenue

University Of The Arts

211 South Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Prices and times vary, check the festival’s schedule for details

This three-day Latino Film Festival at the University of the Arts presents independent documentaries and shorts selected from filmmakers who bring their own perspectives of Puerto Rico, Brazil, Guatemala, and even Berks County. The subjects range from an exploration of the roots of Cuban Afro Beat to the life of an immigrant family in a city motel.

The Color of the Moon: Lunar Painting in American Art

138 S. Pine Street

Doylestown, PA 18901

June 1 – Sept 8, 2019

Images of the moon have fascinated so many artists that the Michener Museum in Doylestown thought it would be a good topic for an exhibition. The strange — and rather romantic — show is a compilation of 60 works of art capturing the “allure of the moon.”

Cape May Music Festival

May 6 – June 14, 2019

Venues vary, see the festival’s website for details.

For its celebrated 30th installment, the Cape May Music Festival has invited a group of classical, chamber, jazz, and brass bands, sure to please audiences of all ages.

Sun Ra Arkestra

Union Transfer

1026 Spring Garden St

Philadelphia, Pa 19123

June 13, 2019

$20-$100

The legendary jazz unit from outer space is celebrating saxophonist’s Marshall Allen’s 95th birthday with a concert and record release. “Sounds of Liberation” the self-described community force of the 1970, is also performing.

Big Mess Cabaret

May 31, 2019

Trocadero Theatre

1003 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA

8pm

$23

If you feel nostalgic about the raucous concerts at the Trocadero in Center City, Philadelphia, this is the weekend to say farewell. It may be closing down for good, but it’s going out with a bang. The Big Mess Cabaret is an extravaganza of the style of music they made famous.