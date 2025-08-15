Summer heat, outdoor fun … and cold and flu symptoms?

The three may not go together in many people’s minds: partly owing to common myths about germs and partly because many viruses really do have lower activity levels in the summer.

But it is possible to get the sniffles — or worse — in the summer. Federal data released Friday, for example, shows COVID-19 is trending up in most states, with emergency department visits up among people of all ages.

Here’s what to know about summer viruses.

How much are colds and flu circulating right now?

The number of people seeking medical care for three key illnesses — COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — is currently very low, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu is trending down and RSV has been steady. But COVID-19 is trending up in most U.S. states. Wastewater data from around the country estimates “moderate” COVID-19 activity.

CDC wastewater also shows the XFG variant — nicknamed stratus — is most common in the U.S. Stratus can cause a “razor blade” sore throat and is considered a “variant under monitoring” by the World Health Organization. The WHO said the variant is only marginally better at evading people’s immune systems and vaccines still work against it.

The expectation is that COVID-19 will eventually settle into a winter seasonal pattern like other coronaviruses, but the past few years have brought a late summer surge, said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at University of California Davis Children’s Hospital.

Other viruses circulating this time of year include the one that causes “hand, foot and mouth” disease — which has symptoms similar to a cold, plus sores and rashes — and norovirus, sometimes called the stomach flu.