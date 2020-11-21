COVID-19 antibody treatment soon to arrive in Pennsylvania

The federal government plans to distribute monoclonal antibodies for the coronavirus to healthcare systems throughout Pennsylvania, state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said Friday.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins built in a laboratory that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens, like the virus that causes COVID-19. The antibodies may provide short term protection from COVID-19 for appropriate patients, according to Levine.

“The [Health] department will determine which healthcare systems receive allocations based upon county case counts,” said Levine. “Then, the federal government will distribute the antibodies to the respective healthcare systems to further help communities struggling with the spread of COVID-19.”

Pa, officials are asking healthcare partners who receive the monoclonal antibodies to ensure that patients who meet the criteria will be able to receive this treatment in a range of different distribution settings.