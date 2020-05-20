Coronavirus update: Pa. gets federal funds to fight food waste and insecurity 

Pa. SNAP recipients could buy groceries online as early as June

The idea is simple: let Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants choose and pay for their groceries online the way so many other shoppers already do.

It’s a federal pilot program that’s been in the works for years and accelerated by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, Pennsylvania has been given the green light to join the pilot. Setting up and testing the new online system could take about two weeks, so online purchases could be available in the beginning of June.

“In most cases, SNAP recipients do not have flexibility to use online purchasing for grocery delivery or curbside pick-up, potentially putting health and safety at risk during this health crisis,” said the Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller, who welcomed the additional tool to help with social distancing.

According to DHS, SNAP benefits will only cover the cost of food at participating retailers, which includes Amazon, ShopRite and Walmart, and won’t include delivery fees and tips.

Due to the rush in launching the pilot in the state as quickly as possible, DHS said there is no way to cover these fees using Cash Assistance tied to EBT cards.

More federal funds to fight food waste and insecurity

More than $50 million in federal funding is coming to Pennsylvania to fight food insecurity during the pandemic.

“This vital funding will put fresh, nutritious food on Pennsylvanians’ tables and money in the pockets of our farmers,” said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in a statement.

This round of funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program and will go to food distributors.

The money will help buy extra dairy, meat and produce that have nowhere to go as certain markets, such as schools and restaurants, have dried up for farmers.

Distributors will help bring that food to food banks and other non-profits in the commonwealth.

Distributors in Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties are among the recipients.