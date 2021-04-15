Congressional push on to restore funds for Delaware River Basin regulator

Bipartisan support group in Congress

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Rep. Antonio Delgado, Democrat of New York, announced the formation of the bipartisan Congressional Delaware River Watershed Caucus to work on issues including water quality and quantity and ecological restoration.

The top issues for the new group will be Delaware River Basin Commission funding as well as obtaining more federal money for a restoration program overseen by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and working with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, an environmental nonprofit.

Regional conservationists have long complained that the Delaware River Basin, which stretches from upstate New York to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, has received much less federal support for water quality and quantity than other major water systems such as the Chesapeake Bay and the Great Lakes.

That began to change with the passage of the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act in 2016, which for the first time extended federal protection to the watershed and provided a modest $5 million for conservation.

Funding has since risen to $10 million, and advocates are now hoping the amount will increase to $15 million in the coming fiscal year to support the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program, which is run by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service under the 2016 law.

Conservationists hope the new caucus will result in further increases in funding for restoration and other programs, and a higher national profile for a river basin that contributes to the regional economy and ecology.

‘Marquee conservation programs’

“Our new caucus will help advance bipartisan coordination on the marquee conservation programs throughout the Delaware River watershed,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

Kate Schmidt, a spokeswoman for the commission, said the agency understands that the caucus will prioritize an investigation of the long-standing absence of federal funding “but we have no additional specifics about that.”

Of the basin states, only Delaware has paid its full dues, $447,000 a year, to the commission over the last decade. New Jersey, which is responsible for 25% of the agency’s running costs, has been at least $200,000 short of the $893,000 it owes for the last eight years. Pennsylvania, which is supposed to pay the same as New Jersey, has contributed less than a quarter of its dues for the last four years, commission data shows.

Audubon’s Brown said restoration of federal funding would “send a strong signal” to states that aren’t paying their full dues.

She said the new caucus goes beyond the 2016 law by establishing a congressional group to look at the Delaware watershed as a whole.