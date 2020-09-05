Compromise keeps ‘Black Lives Matter’ paint off Atlantic City boardwalk

A “Black Lives Matter” protest that arose amid threats of vandalism and arrest ended in Atlantic City’s mayor and a community activist who had threatened to paint those words on the seaside gambling resort’s historic Boardwalk peacefully joining together Friday.

Mayor Marty Small and protest organizer Steve Young picked up roller paint brushes and helped write those words on the pavement of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in front of the city’s Civil Rights Garden.

“This city truly understands the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Small, who is Black and who had announced plans earlier in the week for the city to co-opt the event in order to spare the Boardwalk. “In order for all lives to matter, Black lives need to matter.”

“We are saying the same thing right now — Black lives matter,” Young said. “And as long as we have something in common, there’s plenty of room at this table.”

Weeks ago, Young announced plans to write the slogan on the city’s Boardwalk. But Small said doing so would be illegal. He then decided the city would hold its own event where the slogan would be painted on a roadway.

At Young’s event, speakers included Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who was put into a deadly chokehold by New York City police. His dying words, “I can’t breathe,” have become a rallying cry.