College athlete group files complaint, seeks employee status

The NCPA’s move comes about four months after the NLRB’s general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, wrote in a memo to NLRB field offices that in her view college athletes who earn millions for their schools are employees.

The guidance had been expected to lead to a fresh challenge of college sports’ longtime view that athletes are amateurs who are not eligible for benefits afforded employees.

“This is a logical consequence of Ms. Abruzzo putting out her memo,” said Michael LeRoy, professor in the School of Labor and Employment Relations at the University of Illinois. “The general counsel has really provided a blueprint for how to file a successful complaint.”

An NLRB spokeswoman said Abruzzo would not comment on the NCPA’s filing because it is an active case. The NCAA, Pac-12 and UCLA declined comment. USC said it was aware of the charge and reviewing it.

Ramogi said the NCPA’s charges were bolstered by a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that found the NCAA’s limits on the education-related benefits violate antitrust laws. That decision has already led to sweeping changes across the NCAA and its nearly 500,000 athletes, including their ability to now earn money based on their celebrity.

LeRoy said between the NLRB process and possible appeals in federal courts, it could take three or four years for the unfair labor practice charge to be adjudicated.

Football and basketball players are the only athletes mentioned in the complaint because those are the only revenue sports. Huma predicted women’s basketball, though not nearly as lucrative as football and men’s basketball, will become more so as the NCAA responds to pressure to increase promotion of the women’s national tournament.