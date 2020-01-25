Coastal flood advisory up for N.J.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will go into effect for the entire New Jersey coastline between 6 a.m. and noon Saturday, according to a National Weather Service bulletin.

The bulletin advises that minor tidal flooding is likely along the oceanfront, back bays, and the Delaware Bay during the Saturday morning high tide cycle. Pockets of moderate tidal flooding are possible.

Tides will be running above normal due an onshore flow and the new moon, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to one foot of saltwater inundation is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, according to the advisory.

Localized roadway flooding is likely, causing some road closures. Motorists should not drive through flooded areas.