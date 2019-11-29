Down the Shore

Coast Guard searches for kite surfer seen drifting out to sea off N.J.

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. (Image: Wikipedia.org

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. (Image: Wikipedia.org

The Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer off Cape May County Thursday evening, authorities said.

Coast Guard Station Atlantic City received an emergency call notifying personnel of a kite surfer seen drifting out to sea after falling about 500 yards off Corson Inlet in Ocean City around 3:20 p.m.

That sparked the response of a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat, and a 45-foot Response Boat to search the area.

The kite surfer was reportedly wearing all black. The Jersey Shore was experiencing high winds at the time.

No additional information was made available.

Anyone with any information can call the Coast Guard at 215-271-4960.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate