Coast Guard searches for kite surfer seen drifting out to sea off N.J.

The Coast Guard is searching for a kite surfer off Cape May County Thursday evening, authorities said.

Coast Guard Station Atlantic City received an emergency call notifying personnel of a kite surfer seen drifting out to sea after falling about 500 yards off Corson Inlet in Ocean City around 3:20 p.m.

That sparked the response of a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat, and a 45-foot Response Boat to search the area.

The kite surfer was reportedly wearing all black. The Jersey Shore was experiencing high winds at the time.

No additional information was made available.

Anyone with any information can call the Coast Guard at 215-271-4960.