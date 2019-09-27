City to issue recommendations for developers eyeing PES refinery

City officials will issue a final report in November detailing the findings of the Refinery Advisory Group, which held its final meeting Wednesday.

Brian Abernathy, Philadelphia’s managing director and co-chair of the city-convened group, said the report also will include recommendations for developers interested in the 1,300-acre Philadelphia Energy Solutions site, and describe incentives or infrastructure improvements that could be used there.

But while the report will explore strategies for shaping the site’s future, it won’t prescribe a favored outcome, Abernathy said.

“I don’t think we’re going to take a position in the report, or at any other point, of who is the right buyer. Unless not until we understand how the bankruptcy proceeding goes,” he said.

PES entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, a month after a fire and explosion damaged some of the South Philadelphia complex, which includes two refineries. Three potential buyers have expressed interest, including Phil Rinaldi, former CEO of Philadelphia Energy Solutions. Any acquisition would be subject to the approval of U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington.

Abernathy said he has not met with any potential buyers.

In an interview following the public meeting, Abernathy stressed the city’s lack of control over the future of the privately owned site.

He said condemnation, the process used to take private property for public use, is not a viable step forward.